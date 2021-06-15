(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Essex County on Tuesday night.
The warning is in effect for the northwestern part of the county until 6:15 p.m.
Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible.
Impacted areas include Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Amesbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury.
