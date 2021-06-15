(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Essex County on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

The warning is in effect for the northwestern part of the county until 6:15 p.m.

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Impacted areas include Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Amesbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury.

Severe storm located near Merrimac and West Newbury MA headed east next 15-30 minutes. Dime to quarter sized hail along with wind gusts over 40mph greatest concern. Locally heavy rain also a concern. #7news pic.twitter.com/npka1tqb5p — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) June 15, 2021

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)