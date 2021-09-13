A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Middlesex and Essex counties.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Chelmsford just after 5:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

The strong winds may cause damage to trees and power lines.

