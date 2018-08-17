Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Middlesex County

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Middlesex County through 4:15 p.m.

The warning was issued shortly after a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont as a series of powerful storms make their way through the region.

The warning includes Lowell, Reading, and Burlington.

Severe Thunderstorm *WARNING* for northern Middlesex county until 4:15pm. Brief heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 45mph likely with this storm. #7news pic.twitter.com/1SMhjou18D — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 17, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lowell MA, Reading MA, Burlington MA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gvKsJlssDH — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 17, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VT until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Je0krxJua6 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 17, 2018

