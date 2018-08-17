Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Middlesex County

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Middlesex County through 4:15 p.m.
The warning was issued shortly after a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont as a series of powerful storms make their way through the region.
The warning includes Lowell, Reading, and Burlington.
