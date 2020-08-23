Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties through 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Affected areas include Framingham, Waltham and Cambridge in Middlesex County and Haverhill, Beverly and Lynn in Essex County and Boston in Suffolk County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Boston MA, Cambridge MA, Lynn MA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/AiIi7rGvuC — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lowell MA, Lawrence MA, Haverhill MA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/e5FIP09cpb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Athol MA, Winchendon MA, Orange MA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/e1mppn34cv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)