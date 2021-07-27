BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Tuesday evening.
The warning is in effect for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m.
There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, nickel-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.
Impacted locations include but are not limited to: Boston, Worcester, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Leominster, Fitchburg, Billerica and Marlborough.
The strong storms knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map, more than 7,100 people were without power as of 6:45 p.m. with a concentration in the western and central regions of the state.
