BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The warning is in effect for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Boston and many surrounding towns/cities, and points west. Damaging wind gusts main concern. Storms approaching 495 now. pic.twitter.com/StBTD031am — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 27, 2021

There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, nickel-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.

Winds aloft running 60-70mph near Boylston/north side of Shrewsbury. Heading toward Northborough. pic.twitter.com/hKmBLsNB0e — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 27, 2021

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

Impacted locations include but are not limited to: Boston, Worcester, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Leominster, Fitchburg, Billerica and Marlborough.

The strong storms knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map, more than 7,100 people were without power as of 6:45 p.m. with a concentration in the western and central regions of the state.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)