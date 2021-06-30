WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 9:30 p.m. as a second round of storms makes their way into the Bay State Wednesday night.
A warning was issued for southeastern, Norfolk County, northeastern Bristol County and all of Plymouth County until 9:30 p.m.
A warning for southwestern Norfolk County and northwestern Bristol County was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. and is due to expire around 9:15 p.m.
Taunton, Franklin, North Attleborough, Norwood, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Norton, Somerset, Sharon, Foxborough, Swansea, Westwood, Seekonk, Medfield, Rehoboth, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville and Millis are all impacted.
Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.
