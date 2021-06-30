WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 9:30 p.m. as a second round of storms makes their way into the Bay State Wednesday night.

A warning was issued for southeastern, Norfolk County, northeastern Bristol County and all of Plymouth County until 9:30 p.m.

Storm reports starting to trickle in. This is just whats been published so far, plenty more to come I'm sure… pic.twitter.com/rmPS6P1iPR — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 1, 2021

A warning for southwestern Norfolk County and northwestern Bristol County was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. and is due to expire around 9:15 p.m.

Taunton, Franklin, North Attleborough, Norwood, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Norton, Somerset, Sharon, Foxborough, Swansea, Westwood, Seekonk, Medfield, Rehoboth, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville and Millis are all impacted.

8:33pm WED Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for Plymouth county until 9:30pm. Storm located from Stoughton to Rehoboth moving east next 30-60 minutes likely to produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and wind gusts near 60 mph. #7news pic.twitter.com/vviY0K2yBX — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 1, 2021

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.

Severe weather threat is not over yet. Watching a train of severe storms moving out of NY and through Connecticut. Heading for Massachusetts. Leading storm is severe for Worcester county south of the Mass Pike. pic.twitter.com/0BHrBfdq2m — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) June 30, 2021

