Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of the Bay State

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the Bay State as strong storms roll through New England.

Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are all under the warning until 10 p.m.

Hampden County is under the warning until 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

Heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts are possible, in addition to tree and power line damage.

In addition to the severe thunderstorms, there is a tornado watch in effect for much of the state as well.

The watch is set to expire at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)