Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Essex County

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Essex County through 3:45 p.m.

The warning came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire state through 9 p.m.

The main threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The towns of Haverhill and Groveland are reportedly without power.

Emergency crews are reporting street flooding and tree damage in Methuen and the surrounding area.

