Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Essex County

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Essex County through 3:45 p.m.
The warning came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire state through 9 p.m.
The main threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The towns of Haverhill and Groveland are reportedly without power.
Emergency crews are reporting street flooding and tree damage in Methuen and the surrounding area.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)