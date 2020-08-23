Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Worcester County

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Worcester County through 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.

Affected areas include Athol, Baldwinville, Erving, New Salem, Orange, Royalston, Templeton, Wendell and Winchendon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Athol MA, Winchendon MA, Orange MA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/e1mppn34cv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2020

