BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of much of eastern Massachusetts as strong storms move east across the Bay State.

Parts of Middlesex, Worcester, Bristol and Norfolk counties are all under the warning until 7:15 p.m.

Impacted locations include: Worcester, Providence, Newton, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Framingham, East Providence, Woonsocket, Shrewsbury, Coventry, Cumberland, Natick, North Providence, Franklin, West Warwick, Needham, Johnston, North Attleborough and Norwood.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail in these areas. Damage to trees and power lines is expected.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to the possibility for damaging wind and downpours throughout the afternoon into the evening.

The watch is in effect for Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties through 11 p.m.

The watch doesn’t include Cape Cod and the Islands at this time.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 11pm tonight. Same thing as yesterday — damaging wind possible and downpours this evening. pic.twitter.com/cTTkAIW0bO — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 7, 2021

There will be a threat for heavy rain and flooding, quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.

A heat advisory is also in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.

This comes as our meteorologists are tracking the path of Tropical Storm Elsa which is likely to make its way up the east coast and hit Massachusetts by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center has the storm making impact on Friday and those falling to the right of it — eastern and southern Mass. — will see more high wind gusts. Those one the left side of the storm — central and western Mass. — will see more tropical downpours.

