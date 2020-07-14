Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Bay State

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect for parts of Worcester, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 12:30 p.m., the NWS said.

Torrential rainfall may lead to flash flooding in Amherst, Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Northfield, Bernardston, Buckland, Conway, Shelburne, Leverett, Erving, Shutesbury, Colrain, Gill, Whately, Pelham, and Charlemont.

The storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts, quarter-size hail, and wind damage to trees and powerlines. The hail could also possibly damage vehicles.

