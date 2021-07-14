BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.

The warning is in effect for parts of Hampshire, Worcester and Franklin counties through 6:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of 60 mph, penny-size hail, heavy rain, and tree and power line damage is possible.

A flood warning is also in effect for Middlesex and Norfolk counties through Saturday morning.

