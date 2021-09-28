BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

The warning is in effect for parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties until 10:30 a.m.

Quarter-sized hail, 35 mph wind gusts, and torrential rain are possible.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Severe thunderstorm warning for the thunderstorm approaching 495. Quarter sized hail and gusty winds possible. pic.twitter.com/sCBvNNfgPH — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 28, 2021

