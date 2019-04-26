Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for parts of Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. A tornado warning expired at 3:15 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms with the potential to produce hail and wind damage are moving through the region.

This storm is producing large hail and torrential rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room, the NWS warned.

