BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning is in effect for southwestern Norfolk County, southeastern Worcester County and northwestern Bristol County as well as parts of Rhode Island.

Winds gusts reaching 50 mph, penny-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Impacted areas include Providence, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Cumberland, North Providence, Franklin, Johnston, North Attleborough, Milford, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Grafton, Killingly, Foxborough and Webster.

6:22pm TUE Severe T-storm Warning for southern Worcester county and portions of Norfolk county until 7:15pm. Frequent lightning and wind gusts over 50mph greatest concerns. #7news pic.twitter.com/sNnjDs4q5V — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) June 29, 2021

