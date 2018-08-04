Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Cape Cod as storm moves toward Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Cape Cod through 5:15 p.m. Saturday as a powerful storm moved toward coastal islands, officials said.

The National Weather Service monitored a powerful system that generated a “tight rotation” over Vineyard Sound and created a “very dangerous” situation for mariners.

The service also noted reports of heavy rain and low visibility but little in the way of winds.

[515p] Circulation over the waters continues across NW reaches of Nantucket Sound; continue to watch this closely; no reports received from N Marthas Vineyard other that low visibility and heavy rain pic.twitter.com/qOteSuMqQw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

[445p] Still a very tight rotation via radar over Vineyard Sound; very dangerous storm for mariners; noting an uptick in lightning; reports on the W tip of Marthas Vineyard of heavy rain w/ low visibility obscuring anything w/n sight, not much in the way of winds pic.twitter.com/ZhzxScxK8J — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

[430p] Very tight rotation just offshore of Marthas Vineyard … very close, very dangerous situation for any mariners / coastal communities around Vineyard Sound, seek shelter now! pic.twitter.com/rX4IKBoDGG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

