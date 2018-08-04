Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Cape Cod as storm moves toward Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Cape Cod through 5:15 p.m. Saturday as a powerful storm moved toward coastal islands, officials said.
The National Weather Service monitored a powerful system that generated a “tight rotation” over Vineyard Sound and created a “very dangerous” situation for mariners.
The service also noted reports of heavy rain and low visibility but little in the way of winds.
