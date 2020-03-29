Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Central Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk and Worcester counties Sunday evening.

The storm could bring 50 mph winds and quarter-sized hail through 9:45 p.m. in Worcester and Middlesex counties and 9:30 in Bristol and Norfolk counties, the NWS said.

One affected area spans from Southbridge through Worcester to Weston and includes Clinton, Framingham, Holden, Millbury, Oxford, Spencer, Upton and Westborough. The other includes Attleborough, Foxborough and Plainville

