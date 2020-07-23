Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of eastern Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Bristol; Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Worcester; and Suffolk counties.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk counties and 5:45 p.m. for Bristol; Norfolk; Plymouth; and Worcester counties with the storm moving farther east.

Affected areas include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Waltham,

Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Woburn, Chelsea, Watertown, Lexington and Needham.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail, and strong wind gusts are possible, in addition to tree and power line damage, according to the National Weather Service.

