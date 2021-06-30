(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning for northwestern Essex County and northern Middlesex County and northeastern Worcester County is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Southeastern Franklin County is under warning until 5:45 p.m.

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.

5:30PM Wednesday: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Essex and Middlesex Counties until 6:30PM. Heads up Haverhill, Dracut, Newburyport. #7news pic.twitter.com/O3mKMYewq0 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

5:32PM Wednesday: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30PM for southern Worcester Co. Heads up Leicester, Sudbury, and downtown Worcester. #7news pic.twitter.com/TIzIJg7dzl — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

