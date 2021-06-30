(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning for northwestern Essex County and northern Middlesex County and northeastern Worcester County is in effect until 6:30 p.m.
Southeastern Franklin County is under warning until 5:45 p.m.
Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.
