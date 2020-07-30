Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Essex, Middlesex counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Essex and Middlesex counties Thursday evening.
The thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Essex County and northeastern Middlesex County until 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Lowell, Lynn, Peabody, Billerica, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Tewksbury, North Andover, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Westford, Stoneham, North Reading, Bedford and Lynnfield all have the possibility to see 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail.
