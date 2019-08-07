Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties Wednesday evening, urging cation against heavy rains and high winds.

Related: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester, Middlesex counties

The warning stated the storm may have 60 mph winds and could carry the possibility of producing penny-sized hail.

Potentially affected areas included Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea and Natick.

The alert lasted until 11: 30 p.m.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.