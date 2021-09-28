BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, and Plymouth counties until 3 p.m.

Winds gusts up to 60 mph could cause tree and power line damage. Large hail is also possible.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

