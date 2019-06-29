Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Mass.

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has enacted a severe thunderstorm warning for North Central Suffolk County, Southwestern Essex County, and Northwestern Middlesex County through 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm located over Bedford about 3:15 p.m. had 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The weather service is warning residents to expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations include Boston, Lowell, Lynn, Somerville, Waltham, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Billerica, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Chelmsford, Andover, Lexington, and Tewksbury.

