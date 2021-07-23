(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Essex; Middlesex counties until 6 p.m.

There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, quarter-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.

Impacted locations include but are not limited to: Haverhill, Peabody, Salem, Beverly, Gloucester, North Andover, Danvers, Newburyport, Amesbury, North Reading, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Hamilton, Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac.

