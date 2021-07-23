(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Friday evening.

The warning is in effect for Bristol and Plymouth counties until 7:15 p.m.

There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, quarter-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.

6:11pm FRI: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bristol and Plymouth counties until 7:15pm. Quarter size hail, wind gusts to 60mph and lightning greatest concerns with this storm. #7news pic.twitter.com/0BduY1q3n5 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 23, 2021

Impacted locations include but are not limited to: New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, Dartmouth, Bridgewater, Attleboro, Easton, Norton, Somerset, Swansea, Westport, Raynham, Rehoboth, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Dighton and Berkley.

