(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Friday evening.

The warning is in effect for Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties until 7:30 p.m.

There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, quarter-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.

Impacted locations include but are not limited to: Brockton, Plymouth, Weymouth, Braintree, Randolph, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Easton, Hingham, Scituate, Pembroke, Rockland, Abington, Duxbury, Whitman, Hanover, East Bridgewater and Raynham.

