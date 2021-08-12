WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Thursday evening.

The warning is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk and Bristol counties until 7:15 p.m.

This storm has a history of producing wind damage and 70 miles per hour wind gusts are possible.

Impacted areas include but are not limited to: Worcester, Providence, Newton, Pawtucket, Framingham, Woonsocket, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Cumberland, Natick, North Providence, Franklin, Needham, Johnston, North Attleborough, Milford, Wellesley, Attleboro, Dedham and Walpole.

