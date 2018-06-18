Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Monday evening for parts of Massachusetts, including Worcester County and the Greater Boston area.

RELATED: Track storms on interactive radar

West central Worcester County, Southeastern Hampshire County, South central Franklin County and Northeastern Hampden County are under a warning until 7:00 p.m.

The impacted areas include Amherst, Northampton, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Ware, Granby, Hadley, Warren, North Brookfield, West Brookfield, Hatfield, Hardwick, Williamsburg, Whately, Pelham, New Braintree and New Salem.

East central Worcester County, Central Suffolk County, South central Essex County and East central Middlesex County are under a warning until 7:15 p.m.

The impacted areas include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Leominster, Billerica, Beverly, Marlborough, Woburn and Chelsea.

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible. Damage to vehicles, trees and power lines is possible, according to the NWS. Residents are urged to seek shelter inside.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)