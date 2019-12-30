Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Bay State.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Monday for parts of Worcester, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

The NWS says quarter-sized hail is possible. Minor damage to vehicles is possible.

An ice storm warning is also in effect for parts of Central and Western Massachusetts until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Because today's weather has brought just about everything… a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Worcester county until 4:30 this afternoon for the threat of 1" diamter hail. Yes, hail. pic.twitter.com/T4vNQ3nX09 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 30, 2019

