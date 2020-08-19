Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

The warning is in effect for Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties through 6:15 p.m.

Strong wind, heavy rain, lightning, and one-inch hail is possible.

