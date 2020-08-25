BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts is under a severe thunderstorm watch through late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties until 10 p.m.

Storms could produce large hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire until 10pm tonight. Storms could produce large hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. pic.twitter.com/M3TaRGG5oz — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 25, 2020

7NEWS meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said the isolated storms will not bring a threat for tornadic activity.

“They’ll be hit and miss, but it’s not going to be an afternoon that features warning, after warning, after warning,” Reiner said.

The storms are expected to clear out by 8 p.m., setting the table for a “delightful” Wednesday, Reiner added.

Southern New Hampshire has since been dropped from the watch.

With the current storms moving through New Hampshire and staying below severe criteria, Southern New Hampshire DROPPED from the severe thunderstorm watch. Watch continues for Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/hUhuEVP0N4 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 25, 2020

More than 70 million people are under the threat for severe weather across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic due to a cold front that’s pushing through the region.

