Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Essex, Middlesex, Worcester and Suffolk counties until 6:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire county is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

A high wind warning has also been issued for much of the northern and western parts of the Bay State.

The majority of the areas will see winds ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The Cape and Islands will see winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 60 miles per hour as well.

Damaging winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

5:36pm WED: Line of severe storms capable of wind gusts over 60mph moving east-southeast. List of towns and arrival time of strong wind shown. Pockets of wind damage likely. #7news pic.twitter.com/skNHmQ0laE — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 7, 2020

Entire line of is severe from Manchester to Worcester. Move indoors as it pushes eastward. Winds gusting over 60 mph. Report of 70 mph at Worcester airport! pic.twitter.com/s9z2tzkCtN — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) October 7, 2020

