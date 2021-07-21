(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Wednesday night.

The warning is in effect for Norfolk and Plymouth counties until 9:30 p.m.

There is the possibility for 60 mph wind gusts, lightning, quarter-size hail, torrential rain, and damage to tree and power lines.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30pm for this cell over Braintree/Randolph. It’s moving east at 20 mph, so heads up Scituate, Marshfield, Norwell and Cohasset. Main threats: damaging gusts, heavy rain, lightning. #7news pic.twitter.com/A3im4LgtuT — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 22, 2021

