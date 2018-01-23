Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of Massachusetts.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect for Northwestern Nantucket County, Dukes County and Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.

Locations impacted include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, West Tisbury, Truro and Chilmark.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph, lightning and hail is possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the Cape and Martha's Vineyard through 4:15pm. Gusty winds up to 60mph and downpours: pic.twitter.com/Xb5Y7A3fmT — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) January 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)