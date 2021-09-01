NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Nantucket Wednesday evening.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is a possibility for wind gusts of up to 60 mph and some tornadic activity.

Damage to trees and powerlines should be expected.

