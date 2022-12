A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m.

The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

6:30pm WED Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cheshire, Hillsboro, Rockingham counties until 7:15pm. Damaging wind gusts to 60mph greatest risk with this storm across southern New Hampshire. #7news pic.twitter.com/m1eKnAG34y — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) November 30, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)