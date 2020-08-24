Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Mass.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts through 2:40 p.m.

The warning, for an area including Attleboro and Taunton, is related to a powerful storm that is moving east at 15 mph and has the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

