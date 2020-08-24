Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Mass.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts through 2:40 p.m.

The warning, for an area including Attleboro and Taunton, is related to a powerful storm that is moving east at 15 mph and has the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

1:45pm: Severe T’Storm Warning until 2:45pm for SE MA near Attleboro & Taunton. This cell moving east at 15 mph. Damaging gusts & hail possible. #7news pic.twitter.com/3k71lE3Tkn — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 24, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)