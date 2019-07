The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Massachusetts for Monday night.

The warning states the storm may have 60mph winds and will bring torrential rain with the possibility for flash floods to the area.

The warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas of the South Coast. Storm is moving northeast at 30 mph. Will bring torrential rain and winds to 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/QJGOjlsOcY — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 23, 2019

Flood warnings now include all of Southeastern Mass. Rainfall rates are expected at 2-3" per hour. Flooding is likely on streets with poor drainage. pic.twitter.com/k102zfHl07 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)