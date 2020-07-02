Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex counties

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Middlesex counties.

The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. and the storm is moving southeast, according to Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

It encompasses all of Suffolk County but only the northeastern part of Norfolk County and the southeastern part of Middlesex County.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail, and strong wind gusts are possible, in addition to tree and power line damage.

8:25pm THUR: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING until 9:15pm. Wind gusts over 50mph possible with this storm as it moves south-southeast next 15-30 minutes. #7news pic.twitter.com/ENTWyAztHE — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 3, 2020

