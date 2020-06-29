Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of western Mass.

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Hampshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The warning for Franklin County was in effect until 3:00 p.m.

For Hampden and Hampshire counties, were extended until 4 p.m.

Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts are possible, in addition to tree and power line damage.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)