Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester County

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester County Monday evening.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Worcester County until 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other affected areas include, southeastern Hampshire County and southeastern Hampden County.

648PM: Heads up in Worcester County! Severe storms heading east from Monson have downed trees/power lines. Storms *may* remain capable of wind damage as they meet boundary dropping SW (blue line) from eastern MA. Get indoors when you hear thunder! pic.twitter.com/isf7MBE31o — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020

The NWS says there is a threat for 1/4-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts in Ludlow, Southbridge, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Charlton, Palmer, Spencer, Ware, Sturbridge, Monson, Hampden, Warren, North Brookfield, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Brookfield, Holland, East Brookfield and Wales.

