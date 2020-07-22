Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester County

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester County Wednesday evening.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect for west central Worcester County until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other affected areas include central Hampshire County and southeastern Franklin County.

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said the storm is interacting with a warm front which means rotation is possible — though not likely — and could lead to a tornado.

6:35pm WED: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for western Worcester county until 7:30pm. Quarter size hail and 60mph wind gusts along with frequent lightning are the greatest concerns with this storm. #7news pic.twitter.com/uzCmXV1jbD — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 22, 2020

The NWS says there is a threat for quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts in Amherst, Northampton, Orange, Deerfield, Belchertown, Athol, Ware, Barre, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Hardwick, Williamsburg, Huntington, Conway, Leverett, Shutesbury, Phillipston, Westhampton and Whately.

