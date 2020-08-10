Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester County

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester County Monday evening.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The thunderstorm warning is in effect for the westernmost parts of Worcester County until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other affected areas include southeastern Hampshire County, southeastern Franklin County and east central Hampden County.

Belchertown, Palmer, Spencer, Leicester, Ware, Rutland, Barre, Warren, Paxton, North Brookfield, Hubbardston, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Brookfield, Hardwick, East Brookfield, Oakham, Pelham, Petersham and New Braintree all have the possibility to see 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)