WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester County Thursday evening.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The warning is in effect for parts of the southwestern portion of the county until 6:30 p.m.

This storm has a history of producing wind damage and 70 miles per hour wind gusts are possible.

The storms are currently over much of western Massachusetts and heading both south and east.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)