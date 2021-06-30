WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 8:15 p.m. as a second round of storms makes their way into the Bay State Wednesday.
RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar
The warning for southeastern Worcester County and portions of western Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island is in effect until 8:15 p.m.
Vernon, Johnston, Milford, Mansfield, Smithfield, Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Northbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Oxford, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton, Coventry, Stafford and North Smithfield are all impacted.
RELATED:Tornado warning issued for parts of Worcester county lifts
Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.
For more information, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)