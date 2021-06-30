WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 8:15 p.m. as a second round of storms makes their way into the Bay State Wednesday.

The warning for southeastern Worcester County and portions of western Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Vernon, Johnston, Milford, Mansfield, Smithfield, Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Northbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Oxford, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton, Coventry, Stafford and North Smithfield are all impacted.

7:15pm WED: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for southern Worcester county until 8:15pm. Frequent lightning, heavy rain and wind gusts to 60mph greatest concerns. #7news pic.twitter.com/cezerdnbBN — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) June 30, 2021

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.

Severe weather threat is not over yet. Watching a train of severe storms moving out of NY and through Connecticut. Heading for Massachusetts. Leading storm is severe for Worcester county south of the Mass Pike. pic.twitter.com/0BHrBfdq2m — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) June 30, 2021

