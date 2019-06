WORCESTER (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Worcester County through 5:30 p.m.

A second warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire.

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says the storm is capable of producing 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas within orange box until 5:30 PM. Storm is moving E at 30 mph and could produce 60 mph wind gusts and hail. @7News pic.twitter.com/MArN093ntj — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) June 2, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Gardner MA, South Ashburnham MA, Petersham MA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dxyigesWoF — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)