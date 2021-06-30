(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning for Suffolk, and portions of Norfolk, Middlesex, Worcester and Plymouth counties is in effect until 7:15 p.m.
Boston, Quincy, Framingham, Weymouth, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Needham, Norwood, Milford, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Dedham, Walpole, Hingham, Canton, Sharon, Rockland and Ashland are all impacted.
Northeastern Norfolk and southeastern Middlesex counties are impacted until 7 p.m.
Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.
