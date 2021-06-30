(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

6:30PM Wednesday: A lot of lightning along the North Shore as this severe warned cell moves through. ⚡️#7news pic.twitter.com/5LC0shehkN — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

The warning for Suffolk, and portions of Norfolk, Middlesex, Worcester and Plymouth counties is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

Boston, Quincy, Framingham, Weymouth, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Needham, Norwood, Milford, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Dedham, Walpole, Hingham, Canton, Sharon, Rockland and Ashland are all impacted.

6PM Wednesday: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7PM for portions of Suffolk, Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex Counties. Heads up Waltham, Newton, Needham, Boston, Everett. #7news pic.twitter.com/mcUDxhTzUv — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

Northeastern Norfolk and southeastern Middlesex counties are impacted until 7 p.m.

6:05PM Wednesday: You can tell where the storms have already cooled things off… pic.twitter.com/p0PcKaVT97 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph, quarter-size hail, and damage to trees and power lines is possible in these areas. Minor hail damage to vehicles is also possible.

6PM Wednesday: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45PM for portions of Essex & Middlesex Counties. Heads up Reading, Danvers and Beverly! #7news pic.twitter.com/9UxeRLmaPl — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

