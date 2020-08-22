Severe thunderstorm warning issued for South Shore

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the South Shore through 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the agency said.
Affected areas include Abington, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Hanover, Kingston, Marshfield, Plymouth and Southfield.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Plymouth MA, Kingston MA, Marshfield MA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/yz4jjTmacl
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 22, 2020
