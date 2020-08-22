Severe thunderstorm warning issued for South Shore

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the South Shore through 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the agency said.

Affected areas include Abington, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Hanover, Kingston, Marshfield, Plymouth and Southfield.