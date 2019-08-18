Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south Worcester County, west Norfolk County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south Worcester County and west Norfolk County until 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted moving east through northern Connecticut at 5:30 p.m. It was located over Uxbridge at 6:45 p.m.

The storm has the potential for 60 mph winds and penny-size hail.

Locations impacted include Southbridge, Dudley, Douglas, Franklin, North Attlerborough, Milford, Bellingham, Northbridge, Holliston, Uxbridge, Medway, Wrentham and Plainville.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)