Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south Worcester County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Worcester County until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted moving east through northern Connecticut at 5:30 p.m.

The storm has the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

Locations impacted include Southbridge, Dudley and Douglas.

